Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post sales of $2.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $395.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

