MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.56. MarketWise shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 778 shares trading hands.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

