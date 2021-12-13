Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAKSY. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

MAKSY opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

