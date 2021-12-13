Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $478.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $478.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.