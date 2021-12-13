McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

MCD stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.54. 36,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,717. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.27. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

