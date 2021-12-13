McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Quiet Period Will End on December 13th

McLaren Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MLAIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 13th. McLaren Technology Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MLAIU opened at $10.06 on Monday. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

