McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 489 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.93. 18,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,250. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $169.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

