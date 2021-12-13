McLean Asset Management Corp Has $296,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.39. 125,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,640,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

