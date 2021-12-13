McLean Asset Management Corp Has $561,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

