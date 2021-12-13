McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $249,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 186.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 71.3% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 659,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,011,000 after purchasing an additional 274,232 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $63,049,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,341 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $7.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.35. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $127.15 and a 1-year high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.71.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.