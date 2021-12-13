McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.36. 7,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.56 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

