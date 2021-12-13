Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

