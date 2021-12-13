Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,232 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 831,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 893,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

