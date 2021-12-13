Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $191.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

