MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDJM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDJM during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MDJM by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MDJM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. MDJM has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.