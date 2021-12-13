Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,180,677.22 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,994 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $3,180,677.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MEDP stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $206.26. 123,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,150. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Medpace by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

