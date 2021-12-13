Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.5% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.