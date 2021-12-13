Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,308 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $72.62 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

