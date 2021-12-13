Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

NYSE:MRK opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

