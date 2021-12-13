Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

