Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Meridian worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of MRBK opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.52. Meridian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

