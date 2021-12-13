Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,699 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at $578,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

