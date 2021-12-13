Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 471,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,353,003. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.