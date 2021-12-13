Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,656,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 307,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

