Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 589 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.71 and a 52-week high of $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

