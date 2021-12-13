Meritage Portfolio Management Has $14.09 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 166.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $631.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $539.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.82. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Truist Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.34.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

