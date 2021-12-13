Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 210,976 shares.The stock last traded at $56.98 and had previously closed at $57.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

