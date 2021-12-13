MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MetLife by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MetLife by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 891,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

