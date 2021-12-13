Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Head to Head Analysis

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metromile and United Fire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.55 -$112.71 million $0.54 43.19

Metromile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metromile and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Fire Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Metromile currently has a consensus target price of $5.14, indicating a potential upside of 133.41%. United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60% United Fire Group 1.26% -3.88% -1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The Life Insurance segment includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life insurance products. The company was founded in January 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA.

