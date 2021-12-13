MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

MGF stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

