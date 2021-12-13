MFS Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

