Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,913,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,101,962 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,459,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 132,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $244,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,771 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $342.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

