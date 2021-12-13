Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $230.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities traded as high as $218.91 and last traded at $218.10, with a volume of 8055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.47.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.
In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
