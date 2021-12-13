Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $230.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities traded as high as $218.91 and last traded at $218.10, with a volume of 8055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

