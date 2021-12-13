Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Acquires $47,600.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.66. 90,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,177. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

