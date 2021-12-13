Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Alta Equipment Group worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $441.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,031 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,396.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,720 shares of company stock worth $516,086 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.