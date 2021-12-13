Millennium Management LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

