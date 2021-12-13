Millennium Management LLC Makes New $772,000 Investment in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 294.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

