Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of IBEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $255.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.62.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

