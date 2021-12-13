Millennium Management LLC Purchases 31,757 Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) by 286.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Connect Biopharma worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 740,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTB stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Connect Biopharma Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

