Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,357 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 78,822 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fossil Group worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Fossil Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 358,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fossil Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 606,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fossil Group by 647.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,590 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $10.44 on Monday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.40 million, a PE ratio of 348.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.