Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.0821 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $37,720.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,007,938 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

