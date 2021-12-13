Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.24 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and $31,312.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00115190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00167182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.76 or 0.08019648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,163,306,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,958,096,433 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

