Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.77 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $400.33 or 0.00850661 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $19.77 million and $25,179.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.71 or 0.08042078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.47 or 1.00080986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00076407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 49,382 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.