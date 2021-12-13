Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Hits $16.86 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00043816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $20,024.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.49 or 0.08149127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00078468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,838.57 or 0.99835151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 786,760 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

