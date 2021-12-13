Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $54.90 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $20,104.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $54.90 or 0.00118103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.67 or 0.08084116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.98 or 1.00477316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 243,506 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.