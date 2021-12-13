Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.22% of Mistras Group worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 million, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

