Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 204,255 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.27% of Moelis & Company worth $51,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $553,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 307.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $59.84 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

