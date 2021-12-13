Montis Financial LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montis Financial LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.40 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

