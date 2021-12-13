Montis Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 30.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $8,913,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 36,895.5% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 92,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $349.00 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.99. The firm has a market cap of $342.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

