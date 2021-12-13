Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,554 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after buying an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 290,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock opened at $143.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments.

